Bryan Adams announces new US Roll With The Punches tour dates

Bryan Adams has announced a second U.S. leg of his Roll With The Punches tour, which he launched back in 2025.

The "Run To You" rocker has added 16 new U.S. dates to his schedule. He'll once again be joined by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, who were special guests on the first North American leg of the tour.

The new tour kicks off July 24 in St. Louis, Missouri, hitting such cities as Houston, New Orleans, Orlando, Baltimore and Detroit, before wrapping Aug. 16 in Milwaukee.

Citi and Verizon presales for tickets begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

In addition to the new tour dates, Adams will return to the U.S. to headline a set of Bare Bones solo acoustic concerts at the Encore Theatre at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas starting June 2.

Next up for Adams, he’ll bring the Roll With The Punches tour to South Africa, starting April 21 in Cape Town. He will also tour Europe in 2026, and recently announced a second leg of Canadian dates for August and September.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at BryanAdams.com.

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