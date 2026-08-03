Brunswick mid-year housing market review

Seven months into 2026, the housing market is showing signs of unwinding from the pandemic-era frenzy that drained supply, pushed prices to record highs, and brought activity to a standstill. Buyers have more homes to choose from than they did at the start of the year, competition has balanced in a few slower markets, and price growth has remained relatively modest. Affordability is still a key issue and is limiting activity, though.

But not all markets are seeing the same trends. Some cities in the Midwest, Northeast, and Bay Area have become red-hot and much more expensive as buyers fight over a dwindling inventory. On the other end of the spectrum, many cities in the Sun Belt have cooled as buyers back off from previously overheated prices and climate risks, leaving listings sitting for months.

Let's take a look at how the Brunswick market is doing as we enter the second half of 2026. How have prices changed? How many homes are selling? Redfin Real Estate took a look at several metrics, such as median sale price, active listings, days on market, and more to help buyers and sellers navigate the housing market today.

Metro-level data is not seasonally adjusted and represents the average monthly median for January-June 2026. National-level data is seasonally adjusted except for median sale price.

Mid-year housing market trends: Brunswick

Median sale price: $401,503 (+3.9% YoY)

Homes sold: 147 (-6.4% YoY)

Active listings: 1,046 (+7.4% YoY)

New listings: 244 (+5.2% YoY)

Months of supply: 6.0 (+0.9 YoY)

Median days on market: 74.6 (+13.9 YoY)

Share of homes delisted without selling: 4.9% (+0.6 YoY)

Share of delistings relisted: 2.6% (+0.7 YoY)

Share of homes sold above original list: 8.8% (-0.2 YoY)

Share of homes sold in two weeks: 16.0% (-8.7 YoY)

Mid-year housing market trends: Nationwide

Median sale price: $391,879 (+1.5% YoY)

Homes sold: 296,950 (+1.5% YoY)

Active listings: 1,482,500 (+2.6% YoY)

New listings: 380,227 (-0.4% YoY)

Months of supply: 3.9 months (flat YoY)

Median days on market: 49.5 days (+4.2 days YoY)

Share of homes delisted without selling: 5.6% (+0.3 ppts YoY)

Share of delistings relisted: 2.4% (+0.3 ppts YoY)

Share of homes sold above original list: 21.4% (-1.6 ppts YoY)

Share of homes sold in two weeks: 30.8% (-1.1 ppts YoY)

Please see Redfin's metrics definitions for explanations of these data points.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.