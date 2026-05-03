Bruce Springsteen’s Philadelphia concert rescheduled due to NHL and NBA playoffs

Admat for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour (Courtesy of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band)

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have had to make a scheduling change to their Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour.

With two Philadelphia teams in the playoffs – the Flyers in the NHL playoffs and the 76ers in the NBA playoffs – Springsteen has just announced that his May 8 concert at Xfinity Mobile Arena has been moved to May 30.

The current Philly sports schedule has the Flyers facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 7 and 9, with the 76ers taking on the New York Knicks May 8 and 10 at the same venue.

All tickets for the May 8 show will be valid for the rescheduled date. The Philadelphia show will now be the final stop on the tour.

Next up, Springsteen and The E Street Band bring the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour to UBS Arena in Belmont, New York on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

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