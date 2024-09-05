Bruce Springsteen documentaries to be highlighted during upcoming event at Springsteen Archives

Bruce Springsteen’s filmography will be the focus of a new event put on by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music.

Springsteen on Screen: From the Vault with Thom Zimny will take place Sept. 28 as part of a celebration of The Boss' upcoming 75th birthday, which is Sept. 23.

Director and longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny will be on hand for the event, where he’ll talk about his work "documenting, preserving, and interpreting Springsteen’s legendary, 50-plus year career.”

He'll also show footage from the many films he's made with The Boss, including 2001's Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band: Live in New York City; the 2018 Netflix film Springsteen on Broadway; and the 2020 documentary about the making of Letter To You. He'll also show a preview of the Hulu documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, set to debut on Oct. 25.

“We look forward to another memorable evening with Thom Zimny as he shares with us rare and intimate glimpses into the life of Bruce Springsteen,” Eileen Chapman, the director for the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, shares. “Thom’s films will show the history of Bruce’s prolific career and will give us an intimate look into the mind that created such amazing music.”

The event will take place at the Pollak Theatre on the campus of Monmouth University in Monmouth, New Jersey. Tickets go on sale Monday at 12 p.m.

