Bruce Springsteen featured on new album from singer Joe Ely

Bruce Springsteen is lending his voice to a new song from singer, songwriter and guitarist Joe Ely. The tune, "Odds of the Blues," will be featured on Ely's new album, Driven To Drive, due out August 2.

“I got the idea for the song from hanging out at an all night after hours joint on the edge of east Lubbock called TV's… there was always a dice game in the back room, the pool table had a bad lean, and the jukebox mainly played old blues songs,” Ely shares. “I asked Bruce recently if he would like to sing with me on this song and he said he’d love to.” He noted they've been “long lost friends for a long time.”

You can listen to "Odds of the Blues" now via digital outlets.

This isn't the first time Springsteen and Ely have worked together. Bruce previously appeared on songs on Ely's 1995 album, Letter To Laredo, including the tune "All Just to Get to You." They've also performed together over the years, with Ely recalling one memorable performance.

“One of my memories of us singing together was in Dublin, Ireland when we both got on stage with Jerry Lee Lewis and Shane MacGowan and sang ‘Great Balls of Fire,'" he shared.

Driven to Drive is available for preorder now.

