Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello & others contribute to Jesse Malin tribute album

Glassnote Records

By Jill Lances
Bruce Springsteen and Elvis Costello are among the artists contributing to a tribute album in honor of longtime New York City punk fixture Jesse Malin.

The record is titled Silver Patron Saints and will be released Sept. 20. Proceeds will benefit Malin, who suffered a spinal stroke in 2023 that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

"My whole process—since I was 13—is to progress, evolve and challenge myself on each record," Malin says. "I really hope people in all parts of the world can relate to these songs, just the spectrum of emotions, overcoming by celebrating life through music and art."
Others taking part include Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Rage Against the Machine's Tom MorelloBleachers, late MC5 guitarist Wayne KramerSpoonThe WallflowersRancidThe KillsAlison MosshartThe BanglesSusanna HoffsCounting CrowsDinosaur Jr. and The ReplacementsTommy Stinson.

Silver Patron Saints is available for preorder now.

