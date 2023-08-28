Bruce Springsteen adds two tour debuts to Gillette Stadium show

Bruce Springsteen has been getting some flack for not changing up the sets each night on his latest tour with the E Street Band, but he proved he can still throw in some surprises.

During their second show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday, August 26, The Boss added two songs to the set that he hadn’t played in years.

According to setlist.fm, the surprises started right at the opening, with Bruce treating the crowd to the tour debut of The Rising track "Lonesome Day," the first time he's played it live since 2017. In addition, during the encore, Bruce played a cover of the Moon Mullican song "Seven Nights To Rock," also a tour debut, for the first time with the E Street Band since 2017.

The rest of the show featured a pretty standard set list with songs like "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)," "Born To Run," Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," "Dancing in the Dark" and more, ending the show like he has all tour with a solo version of the Letters To You track "I'll See You In My Dreams."

And it certainly looks like Bruce was having a good time onstage. According to the Asbury Park Press, during "Out in the Street," Bruce saw New Jersey native Caroline Madden wearing a tiara that read, "Bruuuuce," plucked it off her and put it on. "He looked good," Madden said. "I was laughing the whole time."

Next up, Springsteen comes home to the Garden State, with a three-night stand at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, August 30, and September 1 and 3. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

