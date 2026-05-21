Bruce Springsteen performs ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ on penultimate 'The Late Show'

Bruce Springsteen was the final announced musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday night, and he let his feelings be known as to who he thinks is responsible for the late night talk show's cancelation.

“I am here in support tonight for Stephen because you’re the first guy in America who’s lost a show because we got a president who can’t take a joke,” said The Boss, noting that CBS’ new owners, Larry and David Ellison, “feel they need to kiss his a** to get what they want.”

He added, “Stephen these are small minded people that got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about. This is for you.”

Springsteen then performed his protest song "Streets of Minneapolis," which he released in January. He said he wrote the song in "response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," including the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

The Late Show premiered on CBS in 1993, with David Letterman as host. Colbert took over when Letterman left in 2015.

CBS announced the show's cancelation in July, noting it was a financial decision. Stephen Colbert will sign off The Late Show on Thursday; no guests for the finale have been revealed.

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