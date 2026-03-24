Bruce Springsteen to perform at No Kings rally in Minnesota on March 28

Bruce Springsteen performs at the Defend Minnesota! benefit concert at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minn. on Friday, January 30, 2026. (Photo by Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen is set to kick off his Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour on March 31 in Minneapolis, but that won't be his only performance in Minnesota.

The Boss has confirmed to the Minnesota Star Tribune that he will perform his new protest song, "Streets of Minneapolis," at the No Kings rally, which is scheduled for Saturday at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul.

“You want to try to meet the moment,” Springsteen told the paper. “The No Kings movement is of great import right now.”

“When you have the opportunity to sing something where the timing is essential and if you have something powerful to sing, it elevates the moment, it elevates your job to another level,” he added. “And I’m always in search of that.”

Springsteen released "Streets of Minneapolis" on January 28, explaining that he wrote it "in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis." He dedicated it to "the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good," the two Minneapolis residents who were fatally shot by federal agents.

He previously performed the song live at Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello's January 30 protest concert at First Ave, a downtown Minneapolis venue.

Also attending the No Kings rally in St. Paul on Saturday will be Sen. Bernie Sanders, Jane Fonda and singers Joan Baez and Maggie Rogers.

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