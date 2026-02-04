Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young lead Record Store Day 2026 releases

Record Store Day has unveiled its list of exclusive releases for its 2026 celebration, taking place in independent record stores on April 18.

Among this year’s releases:

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's triumphant 2024 return to Asbury Park, New Jersey, at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival will be released as Live From Asbury Park 2024, a five-LP or three-CD set, featuring more than three hours of music.

Neil Young & the Chrome Hearts have contributed The Live Album, a double album on clear vinyl, that comes with a lyric poster.

Joni Mitchell's 1972 album For The Roses is being released with the original artwork Joni had submitted for the record. It was vetoed by music exec David Geffen because he didn't like the images of roses coming out of a horse's behind.

Def Leppard's sixth studio album, 1996's Slang, will be released on two-LP pink vinyl, featuring B-sides and rarities personally curated by frontman Joe Elliott.

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers have contributed July 16, 1978 - Paradise Theater, Boston, MA, a previously bootlegged concert, getting its first official release on pink and green translucent splatter color vinyl.

The Who is releasing the 1966 album A Quick One on two-LP colored vinyl. It will include the original album along with an LP of B-sides, alternate versions and instrumentals.

Robert Plant and his band Saving Grace have recorded a new four-song EP, Saving Grace: All that Glitters with Suzi Dian.

RSD 2026 will also feature releases from David Bowie, The Cars, Jerry Garcia, Bryan Adams, Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Rolling Stones, The Doors, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, Elton John, Pink Floyd, Brian Wilson, Stewart Copeland, Foreigner, Peter Gabriel, Grateful Dead, Rod Stewart, John Lennon, George Harrison and Steely Dan.

For the full list of releases and all participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

