Bruce Springsteen makes surprise appearance at 'Born to Run' 50th anniversary event

Bruce Springsteen attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen and members of The E Street Band made a surprise appearance at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music's Born to Run 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday, the Asbury Park Press reports.

Bruce and the band performed two Born to Run songs at the event, "Thunder Road" and "Born to Run." Bruce was joined by current E Streeters Max Weinberg, Steven Van Zandt, Garry Tallent, Roy Bittan and Eddie Manion, as well as former keyboardist David Sancious and former drummer Ernest "Boom" Carter, who appeared on the album.

The Born to Run symposium, which ran Sept. 4-7 at the Pollak Theatre on the campus of Monmouth University, featured a variety of panels, with Springsteen participating in three of them.

Released Aug. 25, 1975, Born to Run became a breakthrough hit for Springsteen, propelling him to mainstream success. The album peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

In other Springsteen news, The Boss attended the U.S. Open Men's Championship in Queens on Sunday with his daughter, Jessica Springsteen, and was reunited with one of his famous video co-stars. Courteney Cox, who starred in Bruce's video for "Dancing in the Dark" before she became famous on Friends, was also there, and video shared on social media shows the actress coming over and giving Bruce a kiss hello.

