Bruce Springsteen makes 'Forbes’' new Self-Made 250 list

Bruce Springsteen is one of several musicians to make Forbes' new Self-Made 250 list, spotlighting influential Americans in entertainment, business, sports and more who have built their own success.

The list is being released in conjunction with America’s 250th anniversary, with the mag noting that its ranking “encompasses financial success, obstacles overcome and enduring impact.”

With that in mind, The Boss lands at #60 on the list, with Barbra Streisand at #65, Stevie Wonder at #69 and Cher at #130.

Oprah Winfrey tops the list, which also includes such famous celebrities as Dolly Parton, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Mariah Carey, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Whoopi Goldberg, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Viola Davis, Brandi Carlile, Tracy Chapman and Eminem.

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