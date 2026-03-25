Bruce Springsteen lets fans know what to expect from upcoming tour

The Boss posted a new video to Instagram that features him standing in front of The E Street Band. It starts with him listing off all the cities the tour will hit, before rev

Bruce Springsteen is getting ready to hit the road on his Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour, and in case fans don’t know what to expect from the rocker with this tour, he’s laying it all out there.

Bruce Springsteen is getting ready to hit the road on his Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour, and in case fans don’t know what to expect from the rocker with this tour, he’s laying it all out there.

The Boss posted a new video to Instagram that features him standing in front of The E Street Band. It starts with him listing off all the cities the tour will hit, before revealing the message he hopes to convey with the tour.

“The E Street Band is coming your way,” he says in the clip, “and we are bringing hope over fear, democracy over authoritarianism, the rule of law over lawlessness, ethics over unbridled corruption, unity over division and peace over war." The band joins in on their instruments for the word "war," a callback to the Edwin Starr song "War," which Springsteen has covered in concert.

The Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour kicks off March 31 in Minneapolis and wraps with an outdoor show on May 27 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

In other Springsteen news … The Boss is featured on a new compilation dedicated to the recordings of Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan. The album, Where the Willow and the Dogwood Grow, will feature Springsteen's live performance of Waits' "Jersey Girl," recorded at the Meadowlands Arena in New Jersey in July 1981. The album, which also features covers by Bob Seger, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash, will be released May 29.

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