Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters to play Tom Morello-curated Power to the People Festival

Bruce Springsteen and Foo Fighters are among the artists who'll be performing at Power to the People Festival, scheduled for Columbia, Maryland's Merriweather Post Pavilion on Oct. 3.

Described as a "non-partisan" "day of peace, love, justice, and music," the festival is curated by Tom Morello, who's part of Springsteen's current Land of Hope and Dreams tour. He announced the festival on stage during Springsteen's show at Washington, D.C.'s Nationals Park on Wednesday night.

According to the event's website, it will serve to remind people of the "power everyday human beings have when they come together ... to shape our country and our planet on, and beyond, Election Day."

In addition to Springsteen and Foo Fighters, performers include Morello, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Jack Black, Taylor Momsen, ex-Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, grandson, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Cypress Hill, Killer Mike, The Linda Lindas, Serj Tankian of System of a Down and Dropkick Murphys.

A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales will go to VoteRiders, a pro-democracy, pro-voter organization, and HeadCount, which will also be on site to help fans register to vote.

Presales start May 20 at 10 a.m. ET at PowerToThePeopleFest.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public May 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.