Bruce Dickinson gives fans a look at life on the road in “Resurrection Men” video

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson just dropped a new video for his latest single "Resurrection Men," a track off his recent solo album, The Mandrake Project, which came out in March.

The video gives fans a look at Dickinson's life on the road, featuring footage from his recent solo tour, which hit the States in the spring, and wrapped July 21 in Greece.

“The tour was one of the very best,” says Dickinson. “The band were just so pumped and on it every night that it was a joy. The audience reactions everywhere for songs old and new were pretty overwhelming and I already can’t wait to go back out again!”

He adds, “The video is my thank you to everyone that came to see us at festivals, clubs, theatres and arenas.”

"Resurrection Men" was recently released as a limited edition three-track CD, which also featured two live tracks, "Afterglow of Ragnarok" and "Abduction," both from The Mandrake Project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.