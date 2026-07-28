Bret Michaels postpones tour dates following kidney stone surgery

Bret Michaels performs prior to Round Two of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Poison frontman Bret Michaels has postponed dates on his Live & Amplified World Tour after undergoing surgery to remove a kidney stone.

According to a post on Facebook, Michaels was diagnosed "with a complicated obstructing kidney stone requiring immediate surgery" on July 19.

“Due to the nature of Michaels’ post-operative condition and underlying health factors (diabetes, lower back compression fracture), he is restricted from performing for the next 3 to 4 weeks and only prescribed light physical activity as part of his recovery,” the post continues. It notes he "must strictly refrain from all live performances" until he's reevaluated by doctors to determine "when he can safely resume touring."

“I’m forever grateful for the amazing medical treatment and ongoing medical attention throughout my personal life and career, and truly grateful for family, friends, fans, band, crew and promoters for their understanding,” Michaels writes in the post. “[A]nd, if all goes well, will hit the road late August back to delivering 1000% energy, intensity and truly nothing but a good time.”

Updates on Michaels' tour, and any rescheduled dates, can be found at BretMichaels.com. According to the site, Michaels' next show was supposed to take place July 30 in Interlochen, Michigan.

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