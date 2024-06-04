'Born in the U.S.A.' live playlist released for Springsteen album’s 40th anniversary

Bruce Springsteen's iconic album Born in the U.S.A. was released 40 years ago June 4, and a new live playlist has just been released to mark the milestone anniversary.

The official Born in the U.S.A. Tour '84 - '85 compilation is now live on nugs.net, featuring live performances of 15 tracks, taken from shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Los Angeles.

In addition to performances of the album's songs like "Dancing in the Dark," "Glory Days," "Cover Me," "My Hometown," the title track and more, it also includes live performances of "Seeds," which was recorded during the sessions for Born in the U.S.A., as well as "Stand on It" and "Pink Cadillac," which were B-sides for Born in the U.S.A. singles.

Released June 4, 1984, Born in the U.S.A. was one of Springsteen's most successful albums, selling over 30 million copies worldwide. It spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and produced seven top-10 singles: the title track, "Dancing in the Dark," "Cover Me," "Glory Days," "I'm On Fire," "I'm Goin' Down" and "My Hometown."

And speaking of Springsteen, if fans want to read about his old stomping grounds, a new book about the legendary club The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, has just been released. I Don't Want to Go Home: The Oral History of the Stone Pony, from New York Times journalist Nick Corasaniti, features a foreword by The Boss, along with interviews from Springsteen, Steven Van Zandt and more, with never-before-seen photos from Danny Clinch.

