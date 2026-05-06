Bonnie Raitt to induct Brandi Carlile into to the 'Austin City Limits' Hall of Fame

(L-R) Brandi Carlile and Bonnie Raitt attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bonnie Raitt is set to return to Austin City Limits to help celebrate Brandi Carlile as she's inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

The 12th annual ACL Hall of Fame induction will take place July 1 at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. Raitt will handle Carlile's induction and also perform.

"Being inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame by one of my absolute heroes — Bonnie Raitt — means everything to me," says Carlile. "I'm so grateful to have had such a deep and powerful connection to the city of Austin and Austin City Limits all these years — and I cannot wait to hit the Moody stage in July to celebrate this immense honor."

Raitt adds that she’s thrilled to be inducting Carlile.

“She is truly one of our most respected and impactful artists. I admire her not only for her incredible music, but for standing up for the causes and artists she’s passionate about, all while balancing her wonderful family life,” says Raitt. “I can’t wait to get to perform together for this show that has meant so much to us both.”

Highlights from the induction will air during season 52 of Austin City Limits, which will premiere on PBS in September.

Raitt, who made her ACL debut in 1984, was inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame in 2016.

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