Bonnie Raitt announces 2026 tour dates

Bonnie Raitt performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

Bonnie Raitt has announced her first tour dates for 2026.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to hit the West Coast and Canada, with the tour kicking off May 28 in Spokane, Washington, and wrapping in the U.S. on June 13 in Bellingham, Washington. It will then hit Canada with special guest Jon Cleary, starting June 16 in Vancouver and wrapping June 27 in Winnipeg.

A ticket presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete set of dates can be found at BonnieRaitt.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!