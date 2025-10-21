Bon Jovi teases fans with ‘something special’ coming Wednesday

Bon Jovi perform on stage during the This House Is Not For Sale tour at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Is Bon Jovi getting ready to announce a tour? Well, that's what some of their fans think, based on a tease they posted on Instagram.

The New Jersey rockers posted a photo of them taking a bow in front of a large concert audience, with the caption, “Tomorrow we’ve got something special for you (eyes emoji) Any guesses?”

That led to fans in the comments speculating that a tour announcement is coming.

“Bon Jovi 2026 Tour,” one person commented, while another added, “World Tour pleasssse.”

If Bon Jovi does announce a tour, it will be their first tour since 2022. Following that tour, frontman Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery and they haven't toured since. His recovery was detailed in the band's 2024 Hulu documentary, Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story.

The tease comes as Bon Jovi is getting ready to release Forever (Legendary Edition) on Friday. The album has the band teaming with a whole host of artists to reimagine songs from their 2024 album, Forever.

