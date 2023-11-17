Bon Jovi releases new holiday tune, “Christmas isn’t Christmas”

Since lots of folks can't get enough of holiday music, Bon Jovi has given them a new tune to enjoy this season.

The band just released the new Christmas song, "Christmas Isn't Christmas," on which frontman Jon Bon Jovi laments how the holidays are not the same if a loved one isn't there.

“’Christmas Isn’t Christmas' is a song that I wrote about family,” the rocker shares. “The sentiment that Christmas really isn’t Christmas without YOU which can bring up a lot of memories for people. I also liked to turn it around and know that because of you Christmas IS Christmas.”

In a post on Instagram, Jon explains that he wrote the song two years ago on a "tough" day when both his father and mother had taken ill. He notes, "I wrote this as a gift to my parents and my children."

You can listen to "Christmas Isn't Christmas" now via streaming services and watch the lyric video on YouTube.

Bon Jovi has plenty of experience getting fans into the holiday spirit. They previously released the original Christmas track “I Wish Everyday Could Be Like Christmas,” as well as covers of “Please Come Home For Christmas” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

Plus, in 2020, Jon released a Christmas EP aptly titled A Jon Bon Jovi Christmas, which featured three songs: "Christmas All Over Again," "Fairytale of New York" and "If I Get Home on Christmas Day."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.