Bon Jovi to release ‘We Made It Look Easy’ collaboration with Robbie Williams

Bon Jovi is getting ready to release another track off their upcoming collaborations album, Forever (Legendary Edition).

The New Jersey rockers are set to drop “We Made It Look Easy,” featuring U.K. pop star Robbie Williams, on Friday.

The band announced the news by sharing an archival clip of Jon Bon Jovi praising Williams during a talk show appearance. He said at the time, "I've loved this guy's music for a lot of years, he's an incredibly talented guy." He added, "He's one of the great entertainers period."

Forever (Legendary Edition) has Bon Jovi teaming with a whole host of artists to reimagine songs from their 2024 album, Forever.

This is the fourth and final single they are releasing from the album ahead of its Oct. 24 release. They previously released the album’s one new song, “Red, White and Jersey,” as well as “Hollow Man,” a collaboration with Bruce Springsteen, and “Living Proof,” featuring Jelly Roll.

In other Bon Jovi news ... Jon made a guest appearance on the podcast Let Me Ask My Dad, hosted by his bandmate David Bryan and Bryan's daughter Gabby Bryan.

In the episode, Gabby asks Jon what his hair care routine is today compared to the '80s. Jon replied, "Well, I just pray to the gods that I have it, even though it's gone ridiculously gray and I've had to embrace that." He noted, "I'm not happy about it."

He does say he no longer uses all the hairspray he used back in the day. After Bryan joked that their band was responsible for the hole in the ozone, Jon noted, “It was bad.”

