Bon Jovi calls Shania Twain his "spirit sister" in vocal troubles

Medical problems make strange bedfellows.

Jon Bon Jovi tells People that none other than Shania Twain has been a huge support system for him amid his vocal issues, for which he had surgery in 2022. It turns out Shania not only had the same surgery to correct her vocal issues, but even used the same doctor.

"She's been my spirit sister in this," Jon tells People. "She's the only other one I've known that's ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press."

"Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I'd be out there a lot sooner than I have been," Jon adds. "She says, ‘Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.' And so, I couldn't wait to get the operation.”

Jon and Shania reunited during his MusiCares Person of the Year tribute in February; she sang a cover of the Bon Jovi hit "Bed of Roses" at the event.

Bon Jovi's new album, Forever, comes out June 7. As for live shows, Jon says he's trying to build his voice back up to where he can sing two-and-a-half hours per night, four nights a week.

"Every day is the recovery process," he says.

