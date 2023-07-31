Bob Geldof on his last texts with Sinéad O’Connor: some were “laden with desperation and despair”

The Boomtown Rats rocker Bob Geldof is giving folks a little insight into singer Sinéad O'Connor's state of mind at the time of her death.

During the band's set at the Cavan Calling festival in Cavan, Ireland, Geldof revealed to the audience that he had been texting the singer in the weeks before her death at the age of 56.

"She was a very good friend of mine," Geldof said, according to the Irish Independent. "We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago." He added, "Some of the texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow and some were ecstatically happy," noting, "She was like that."

Earlier in the day, Geldof talked to Irish Web TV and revealed that Sinéad actually "lived down the road" from him and the band's late guitar player Garry Roberts. He said the group was "all very sad" about her death.

"So we've known that girl most of her life, really. She was a big Rats fan,” he said. “So, to be honest with you, that's why we're doing very early stuff and we dedicate this gig to her, it's the only thing we can do as musicians."

