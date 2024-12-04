Bob Dylan shares his thoughts on upcoming movie 'A Complete Unknown'

By Jill Lances

It sounds like Bob Dylan is confident that the upcoming movie A Complete Unknown is going to be a good one. He took to social media platform X Wednesday to share his thoughts on the film, which is set to open Dec. 25.

"There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!)," he tweeted. "Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy's a brilliant actor so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me."

Dylan went on to recommend the book on which the movie is based, 2015's Dylan Goes Electric, by Elijah Wald.

“It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport,” he shared. “After you’ve seen the movie read the book.”

A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the '60s, ending with his electric rock 'n' roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

This isn't the first time Dylan has shared his thoughts on the project. A Complete Unknown director James Mangold has said that Dylan had some input during the making of the film. In fact, in a recent Rolling Stone interview Ed Norton, who plays Pete Seeger in the movie, shared that Mangold revealed Dylan made him put what's described as "one totally inaccurate moment" into the flick, although Mangold didn't say what it was.

