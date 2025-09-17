Bob Dylan revisits his early career with latest edition of his bootleg series, 'Through the Open Window'

Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963 is described as "a unique account of Dylan's early years, when he honed his talent, and transformed traditional folk songs and lyric sketches into some of his greatest and most enduring songs." It will drop Oct. 31.
And Dylan is giving fans their first preview of the set with the song "Rocks and Gravel," which is out now.
Bob Dylan's Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963 is available for preorder now.
Dylan launched his bootleg series in 1991 with The Bootleg Series Vol. 1–3: Rare & Unreleased 1961–1991. His last installment, The Bootleg Series Vol. 17: Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions 1996–1997, was released in 2023.
