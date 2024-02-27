Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp, Robert Plant set for Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival

The Outlaw Music Festival is set to return this summer with an all-star lineup that features Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp and more.

The tour is set to kick off June 21 in Alpharetta, Georgia, and wrap September 17 in Buffalo, New York. Nelson and Dylan are confirmed for the entire run, with Plant and Krauss on the bill for 10 shows through July 7 in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Mellencamp joining the tour for 15 shows, starting July 29 in Chula Vista, California.

The lineup also includes Celisse, Brittney Spencer and Southern Avenue, with Billy Strings booked as a special guest for the August 10 show at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Gorge, Washington.

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists,” Willie shares. “I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates and lineups can be found at outlawmusicfestival.com.

Nelson launched the Outlaw Music Festival in 2016; previous lineups featured such artists as Neil Young, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton and others.

