Bob Dylan adds East Coast dates to Rough and Rowdy Ways tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

By Jill Lances

Bob Dylan has added some new dates to the new North American leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

The new dates bring Dylan to the East Coast, with multiple nights in Boston, Port Chester and Brooklyn, New York, and Newark, New Jersey, as well as shows in Providence, Rhode Island, Philadelphia and more.

The tour is set to kick off October 1 and 2 in Kansas City, Missouri, with the new additions starting November 2 in Springfield, Massachusetts, and dates confirmed through November 20 and 21 in Newark.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, September 15. A complete list of concert dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!