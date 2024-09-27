Blondie’s Debbie Harry stars in new Gucci campaign

Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry stars in a new campaign for fashion brand Gucci.

The campaign, We Will Always Have London, was shot by famed photographer Nan Golden. It's described as "an ode to the timeless allure of London," which is the city where the collection debuted.

The ad was shot in various locations throughout London, aimed at promoting “the spirit of the Gucci Blondie bag and Cruise 2025 collection.”

Harry is seen in the ad riding in the back seat of a car, wearing a red leather jacket and holding the Gucci bag. The whole clip is soundtracked by a haunting version of the Blondie hit "Heart of Glass."

This is the second fashion campaign Harry has headlined in recent weeks. She was recently featured in a new campaign for British luxury eyewear brand Cutler and Gross.

