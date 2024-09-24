Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi and Bill Ward reunite for International Day of Birmingham

It was a partial Black Sabbath reunion at the inaugural International Day of Birmingham on Tuesday.

The band originated in Birmingham, and Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi and drummer Bill Ward both attended the event, with Iommi sharing a picture of them together on social media.

"You just never know who you'll bump into in Birmingham!" Iommi captioned the shot. "We both attended the Lord Mayor's reception for International Birmingham Day."

According to the Birmingham City Council, the event was actually called International Day of Birmingham and is described as "a day when Birminghams worldwide will celebrate their shared Brummie heritage with a collective chant of 'Alright Bab.'" The reception the two rockers attended took place at Birmingham Council House, hosted by the lord mayor of Birmingham.

A public celebration, which took place at Victoria Square, featured a brass band playing a cover of Sabbath’s “Iron Man.”

Ward split from Black Sabbath shortly after they announced their 2011 reunion. Back in July, he took to social media to share that he’d be up for reuniting with his bandmates for a final show in England.

"I'm in for playing some of everyone's old favorites," Ward wrote on social media. "Loved playing them then, I'd love to play them one last time."

