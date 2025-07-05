Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne say goodbye with epic Back to the Beginning concert

The original members of Black Sabbath -- Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward -- reunited for one final performance Saturday in their hometown of Birmingham, England. The epic concert, dubbed Back to the Beginning, spanned about 10 hours, and also marked the last live show ever of Ozzy's career.

Ozzy, who has been kept from playing a full concert for nearly seven years due to a variety of health issues, took the stage while seated in a throne for a five-song solo set, performing "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train."

The Prince of Darkness was then joined by Iommi, Butler and Ward to close the night with a four-song Sabbath set, including "War Pigs," "N.I.B.," "Iron Man" and "Paranoid."

Leading up to Sabbath and Ozzy's farewell, a stacked bill of big-name metal and hard rock bands helped send them off, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Halestorm, Anthrax, Rival Sons and Mastodon, who performed a mix of their own songs and covers.

The lineup, which was put together by musical director Tom Morello, also included a number of all-star jams, featuring Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, blink-182's Travis Barker, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins, Tool's Adam Jones and Danny Carey, Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Disturbed's David Draiman, Sammy Hagar, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Ghost's Papa V Perpetua and Yungblud.

Actor Jason Momoa hosted the day. AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Angus Young, Judas Priest, Def Leppard, Elton John, Marilyn Manson, Jack Black, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and Korn's Jonathan Davis were among those who sent in video messages.

