Black Sabbath and Eric Clapton concerts to be released on 4K UHD

Classic concerts from Black Sabbath and Eric Clapton are coming out this fall on 4K Ultra High Definition.

Black Sabbath The End is a recording of the band's February 4, 2017, farewell show in their hometown of Birmingham, England. The concert, originally released November 17, 2017, on DVD and Blu-ray, features the final show with Sabbath's founding members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler together, performing such Sabbath classics as "Iron Man," "War Pigs," "Paranoid" and more.

The release also includes the bonus of The Angelic Sessions, an intimate in-studio live session with the band playing hits that were not part of the tour's set. It was recorded in the days after the final live public performance.

As for Clapton, his release, Slowhand at 70-Live At The Royal Albert Hall, originally came out in November 2015 on DVD, Blu-ray and more. It was recorded on May 21, 2015, during Clapton's 70th birthday celebration tour. It was part of a seven-night stand at the iconic London venue, which included Clapton's 200th show there.

The concert features performances of such Clapton classics as “Layla,” “Wonderful Tonight,” "I Shot the Sheriff” and more, as well as a bonus performance of “Little Queen of Spades.”

Both 4K UHD releases are due to drop on Sept. 13.

