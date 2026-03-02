The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson is honored ‘just to be nominated’ for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Chris and Rich Robinson of the The Black Crowes at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford Illinois ( Paul Natkin / Contributor)

The Black Crowes just received their second nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and guitarist and founding member Rich Robinson tells ABC Audio he feels honored to be recognized.

Rich says he thought last year’s nomination was amazing as well, and while they didn’t get in the first time around, he really is happy “just to be nominated” again.

“I know when people used to say that, I used to always roll my eyes and be like, 'Yeah, whatever,'” he says. “But, you know, it feels that way.”

Rich says recognition like the Rock Hall nomination, and their Grammy nod this year for best rock album for Happiness Bastards, really means something to the band.

“It's just like, 'Holy s***, that's — 40 years in this is pretty amazing to be nominated and recognized by our peers.' And that's a really cool, amazing thing,” he says. “I have the utmost respect for it.”

Should they get voted in, Rich says he hasn’t really thought about who he and his brother, bandmate Chris Robinson, would want to handle their induction.

“I don't really think about that stuff,” he says. “You know, Chris will have more ideas for that kind of thing.”

“I'm just happy to be nominated,” he reiterates. “It's kind of cool ... it's a huge honor for us and I hope it goes well.”

Fan voting for this year's class is now open. Inductees will be announced in April, with the induction set to take place this fall.

The Black Crowes will release the new album A Pound of Feathers on March 13 and will kick off The Southern Hospitality tour, with country rock band Whiskey Myers, on May 17 in Austin, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at TheBlackCrowes.com.

