The Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson on adding new songs into show: ‘I can’t wait to play these songs’

: (L-R) Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

The Black Crowes recently launched their new Southern Hospitality tour with Whiskey Myers. It's their first tour since releasing their new album, A Pound of Feathers, and guitarist Rich Robinson tells ABC Audio that fans can expect them to play a mix of old and new songs.

“We change our set list every night,” he says. “You know, we have 10, 12 albums' worth of stuff to pull from, some released and some unreleased albums.”

“It's something I'm looking really forward to is to get in and flush these songs out and see where they fit within the set list,” he adds.

Rich says over the years they’ve adopted a different approach to creating their set list. “When we were younger, we were a little more militant about not playing a song twice in a row.”

“We kind of refused to play some of the songs that some of the people really wanted to hear every night,” he says, noting now that they’re older they get that people want to hear songs like “She Talks to Angels,” “Hard to Handle” and “Jealous Again” at every show.

“And we do that now,” he says, “but then we also have these moments in our set list where we can bring in these new things and bring in covers and stuff like that.”

And while incorporating new material may not always be easy, Rich says he’s up for it.

“To me, it's not even a challenge,” he says. “It's just like, I can’t wait to play these songs.”

The Southern Hospitality tour hits Orange Beach, Alabama, on Wednesday, and runs through Aug. 20 in Mountain View, California. A complete list of dates can be found at TheBlackCrowes.com.

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