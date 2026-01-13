Billy Joel's booking agent says Piano Man is 'doing well,' will 'hopefully' return to touring

Billy Joel recently returned to the stage for the first time since he was diagnosed with a brain condition, performing two songs in Florida with the Billy Joel tribute band Turnstiles. Now his longtime booking agent has shared his thoughts on whether or not the Piano Man might return to performing live regularly.

Billy announced last year he'd been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, which causes hearing, vision and balance problems. Billy's agent, Dennis Arfa, who has known him since they were both 19 years old, told HITS Magazine that he first noticed Billy had a balance problem in February 2025 when he fell onstage during a show in Connecticut.

"We didn't think anything of it at the moment. He got back up; he finished the show. He seemed fine on the plane going back," Dennis noted. "But then he went for some tests and he saw he had some issues."

Dennis then offered an update on Billy's current health, saying, "He's doing well. He's doing his therapy, which has been very helpful. Hopefully he'll make it back [to the stage]."

Asked if Billy hopes to tour again, Dennis told HITS, "Hopefully. His DNA is music and performing."

Dennis said he only learned that particular fact about Billy while watching the HBO documentary about him, And So It Goes.

"Something I just discovered over the last several years about him was how much his DNA is music. We could be sitting on a plane and I'm thinking about future ticket sales. And I'm thinking, maybe he's thinking the same thing. No. He's thinking about music," Dennis said.

"He's got music in his head. Not every artist is that way, but he is so that way. As well as I know him, I didn't know this to that degree."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.