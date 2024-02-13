Billy Joel booked for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Billy Joel is hitting late night TV.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he's going to be a guest on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday, February 15.

Joel recently released the song “Turn the Lights Back On,” which is his first new single in 17 years. He performed it at the Grammy Awards, along with his classic "You May Be Right."

The Colbert news follows CBS' announcement that on April 14 they will be airing The 100th: Billy Joel At Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run Of All Time, a special highlighting Joel's 100th MSG residency show, which is happening on March 28.

Next up, Billy returns to the stage on February 24 for a show in Tampa, Florida, with Sting. A complete list of Billy dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

