Billy Idol and Steve Stevens inducted into Guitar Center’s Hollywood Rockwalk

Steve Stevens and Billy Idol attend the Guitar Center Rockwalk Ceremony at Guitar Center Hollywood on June 23, 2026. (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Guitar Center)

Billy Idol and longtime collaborator Steve Stevens have been inducted into Guitar Center’s Hollywood Rockwalk.

The pair took part in a handprint ceremony outside Guitar Center’s flagship location on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood Tuesday night.

“I’ve had a fantastic time with Steve, he's made a lot of my crazy ideas come true,” Idol said during the ceremony. “You can never really ask for anything more than that. It really is special and incredible, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It’s great to be honored together by Guitar Center on the Rockwalk.”

"It’s humbling to now be amongst this incredible group of musicians on Guitar Center’s Rockwalk,” Stevens added. “More than anything, this is a testament to over 45 years of great laughs, great songs that now belong to the world, and a great friendship."

Idol and Stevens now join the more than 150 artists and innovators represented on the Rockwalk, which began in 1985. Others who’ve been honored on the Rockwalk include Eric Clapton, Aerosmith, John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath and The Ramones.

The honor comes ahead of Idol and Stevens' induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

Next up, Idol will launch the next leg of his It's A Nice Day To … Tour Again! tour on Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. He will also headline the weeklong Hot in the City Las Vegas residency at the Fontainebleau from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5. A complete list of dates can be found at BillyIdol.net.

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