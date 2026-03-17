Billy Idol announces dates for 'Hot in the City' Las Vegas residency

Billy Idol is bringing his live show to Las Vegas once again.

The "Rebel Yell" rocker has announced dates for his new Billy Idol: Hot in the City residency at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The residency will consist of five shows, running from Aug. 28 - Sept. 5.

A Billy Idol fan presale kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a Live Nation presale on Thursday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

A complete list of dates can be found at BillyIdol.net.

Idol last played Las Vegas in September when he opened for The Who. His most recent Vegas residency, at The Cosmopolitan, took place in 2023.

The Vegas news comes as Idol's new documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, is set to premiere on Hulu March 26. He's also nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2026. Fan voting is open now.

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