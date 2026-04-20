Billy Corgan announces new TV deal for NWA wrestling league

Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performs with Sombr at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has announced a new TV deal for his National Wrestling Alliance wrestling league, or NWA.

The NWA flagship program, NWA Powerrr, will air on Comet TV beginning May 1.

"Wrestling was meant to bring fans closer to the action," Corgan says in a statement. "The NWA has always been about storytelling, personality, and passion. This partnership with Sinclair's Comet TV is the first step in NWA's push into free television and allows us to reconnect with audiences the way I experienced wrestling growing up, when it was accessible to everyone."

Corgan, an avid wrestling fan, purchased NWA in 2017. His work with the company was the subject of the 2024 reality show Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland, which aired via The CW app and CWTV.com.

As for Corgan's music career, you can catch him and the Pumpkins play the upcoming Lollapalooza and Darker Waves festivals.

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