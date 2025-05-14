Best public high schools in the Atlanta metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Atlanta metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Elite Scholars Academy School

- Location: Clayton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 680 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#24. Kennesaw Mountain High School

- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,809 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#23. Starrs Mill High School

- Location: Fayette County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,360 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#22. Peachtree Ridge High School

- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 3,300 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#21. Wheeler High School

- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,375 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#20. Mill Creek High School

- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,839 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

#19. Lassiter High School

- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,932 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Midtown High School

- Location: Atlanta Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,602 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. Brookwood High School

- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 3,878 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table.

#16. Cambridge High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,747 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. McIntosh High School

- Location: Fayette County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,695 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway.

#14. Denmark High School

- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,459 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Paul Duke STEM High School

- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,222 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Johns Creek High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,930 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. North Gwinnett High School

- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 3,097 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. Buford High School

- Location: Buford City Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,846 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Milton High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,038 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. South Forsyth High School

- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,443 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. Alpharetta High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,174 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. Chattahoochee High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,852 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. Walton High School

- Location: Cobb County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 2,646 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. Northview High School

- Location: Fulton County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,674 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Lambert High School

- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 3,007 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Alliance Academy for Innovation

- Location: Forsyth County Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,141 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology

- Location: Gwinnett County Public Schools, GA
- Enrollment: 1,231 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

