Best places to retire in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 best places to retire in the U.S., using 2024 Niche data, including factors such as weather and health care.

For many, retirement is the reward for decades of working and raising a family. But today, several Americans fear they might not have enough money set aside to enjoy their golden years. A July 2025 analysis conducted by financial advisors Asset Preservation Wealth and Tax found that 51% of Americans who have reached retirement age have decided to continue working indefinitely. Similarly, in a July 2025 F&G Annuities & Life survey, 23% of workers over 50 reported planning to delay retirement, primarily due to financial concerns.

Considering the skyrocketing cost of living nationwide, these fears may not be entirely unfounded. Although the U.S. moved up by one spot in the 2025 Global Retirement Index, compiled annually by financial institution Natixis, America still comes in at #21, far behind frontrunners like Norway and Ireland. However, since relocating to Europe isn't for everyone, many American retirees are soothing their financial anxieties by moving to a new location in their home country. According to a February 2025 analysis of Census Bureau data, 258,000 Americans moved after retiring in 2024, with 20% headed to the warm, tax-friendly state of Florida.

Of course, the Sunshine State is far from the only retirement-worthy destination in America. Stacker compiled a list of the 50 best places to retire in the U.S. using 2025 data from Niche. Rankings were based on various factors, such as weather and health care access. You can read more about Niche's methodology here. Cities, towns, and suburbs were included, with a maximum of 10 places per state.

Warm, sunny weather was the most common denominator among the best places to retire. Perhaps, unsurprisingly, Florida continues to dominate in terms of popularity among retirees.

The Californian coast and the South—including states like South Carolina, Kentucky, and Georgia—have also grabbed the attention of many transplants, along with desert areas like Arizona. The Hudson River Valley, New River Gorge, and other East Coast locales offer great alternatives for those who prefer a cooler climate.

Options for recreation also played a significant role, especially locales with top-ranked golf courses and tennis clubs. Other top retirement destinations offer natural attractions, including trails for biking and walking and mountain settings for hiking and bird-watching. Many towns provide unique cultural and historical richness, from New England's colonial past to the West Coast's bohemian tradition.

All the top retirement destinations take a cue from Arizona's Sun City, one of the first planned communities for active older adults, including retirees, to keep busy and engaged. Whiling away retirement years on a front porch in a rocking chair is no longer ideal.

#50. Sea Girt, New Jersey

- Population: 1,978

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

While this small borough on the Jersey Shore takes up just over 1 square mile, it includes prime beaches and wetlands home to many rare species of birds. Primarily residential, Sea Girt is known for its high cost of living, as the median home value is nearly $2 million.

#49. Pinehurst, North Carolina

- Population: 17,992

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

The village of Pinehurst, home to the renowned Pinehurst Golf Club, is a New England-style village in the region's lush pine forests. It is less than 100 miles from both Raleigh and Charlotte, and its historic golf course has hosted more championships than any other in the nation, including the U.S. Open in June.

#48. Indian Hills, Kentucky

- Population: 2,870

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Indian Hills, on the shores of the Ohio River, is a comfortable suburb of Louisville that is less than 100 miles from Cincinnati. Nearby parks and a country club as well as a low crime rate make this an appealing place to land, and 45% of residents have a master's degree or higher.

#47. Southern Shores, North Carolina

- Population: 3,119

- Overall Niche grade: B+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Southern Shores on the Outer Banks of North Carolina was once a resort town. Now, it's a stylish home to the majority of its residents, aged 45 and above. Rather than the ostentatious mansions of similar areas, most residences are small one-story cement "flat tops". There are many opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in Southern Shores from wooded areas, to beach access for residents only, and a tennis and boat club. The warmer weather, low tax and crime rates, make it an excellent choice for retirees.

#46. Old Bethpage, New York

- Population: 6,179

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Old Bethpage refers to both the residential town and colonial village within its borders, which keeps 19th-century and current traditions alive. Old Bethpage Village hosts old-time sporting events, music festivals, and candlelight evenings along with more modern holiday celebrations and community gatherings.

#45. Lewes, Delaware

- Population: 3,415

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Lewes is a great option for East Coast retirees that desire a more affordable place to live while residing among history. When Dutch settlers established the town in 1631, it was a whaling community that came to be known as the first town in the first state of America. Retirees can benefit from Lewes' tight community with lots to do, many senior housing options, and Delaware's high-quality healthcare system.

#44. Oro Valley, Arizona

- Population: 47,595

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Outdoor activities abound in Oro Valley, located north of Tucson between the Tortolita and Santa Catalina mountains. Miles of trails encourage biking, hiking, birding, and horseback riding. Meanwhile, the town itself is filled with galleries and studios. Oro Valley has more than 200 sculptures and other public art installations thanks to a 1997 mandate requiring developers to spend 1% of a project's budget on public art.

#43. Highland Park, Texas

- Population: 8,774

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Despite being only six miles to Dallas, Highland Park is known for its small-town charm and highly-walkable leafy neighborhoods. It's also one of the most wealthy cities in the country with a median home value of more than $1.6 million. Luckily, Highland Park taxes are cheap by Texan standards.

#42. Sun City West, Arizona

- Population: 27,003

- Overall Niche grade: C+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Along with seven golf courses, Sun City West—which opened in 1978—has a 30-lane bowling center, six swimming pools, and more than 100 clubs dedicated to sports, arts, hobbies, and creative interests. Nearly all of the adult community's residents are over 55.

#41. Rockwood, Virginia

- Population: 8,834

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Ranked as the top place to retire in Virginia, the suburb of Rockwood is described as a peaceful town with a rural feel and plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities and nightlife. The area sits beside the large, wooded Rockwood Park and waterways, as well as convenient access to Richmond with its international airport and big-city amenities. Older people are the norm in Rockwood, which has an average age of 42 and 39 senior living communities within its borders.

#40. Parole, Maryland

- Population: 17,910

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Parole is a historic locale in central Maryland. During the Civil War, a camp located in what would become the suburb exchanged captured soldiers under a parole system. It is adjacent to historic Annapolis on the scenic Chesapeake Bay, and has a median home value of $521,100.

#39. Northfield, Kentucky

- Population: 1,104

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Located at the base of the Appalachian Mountains, Northfield residents have spectacular views and endless opportunities for hiking, kayaking, camping, and other outdoor activities. In addition to its natural beauty, the town is known for being quiet and family-oriented.

#38. Garden City, South Carolina

- Population: 10,820

- Overall Niche grade: B

- Good for retirees grade: A+

A few miles southwest of Myrtle Beach is Garden City, which is popular for boating, crabbing, and fishing, including seining. It's built on a peninsula between tidal marshes and the Atlantic Ocean and boasts about 5 miles of beaches.

#37. Roslyn, New York

- Population: 2,955

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

For retirees looking for friendly communities, Roslyn ranks 84 out of 100 by Nextdoor, thanks to its peaceful, family-friendly nature. History buffs may find themselves drawn to its 19th century cottages and artistic feel. Roslyn is a quaint commuter town that still feels urban with easy access to Manhattan. That said, retirees seeking high-quality healthcare don't need to travel far for some of the best care in the country for geriatrics, diabetics, and persons with heart disease.

#36. Murrells Inlet, South Carolina

- Population: 10,087

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Murrells Inlet was a historic fishing village and summer retreat for South Carolina's wealthy rice plantation owners. Today, the community champions its natural environment with features such as the Wacca Wache Marina, which stands amid oak, cypress, and palmetto trees along the Waccamaw River. There is also the MarshWalk, a half-mile boardwalk through a wildlife-filled salt marsh.

#35. Beverly Hills, California

- Population: 31,955

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

With its sunny weather, celebrity sightings, and luxurious Hollywood feel, there's a reason that Beverly Hills has songs and TV shows named after it. Grandkids will love visits to Warner Bros. and University Studios, which are only a short drive away. For the health-conscious retirees, in addition to renowned healthcare services and healthy restaurant options, Beverly Gardens Park provides picture-perfect strolls by the Pacific Ocean. Beverly Hills also has 92 options for senior living communities.

#34. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

- Population: 3,186

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Carmel-by-the-Sea is famed for its coastal beauty, bohemian spirit, and whimsical architecture. Until July 2024, homes and businesses were not required to have numbered addresses. The town is full of art galleries, cafes, and shops, with many of them celebrating the unique literary and artistic history of the area.

#33. Nags Head, North Carolina

- Population: 3,164

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

With a year-round-average of 70 degrees, active retirees of Nags Head, North Carolina can enjoy morning walks along the beach town's many pristine beaches in the Outer Banks. Nags Head is also home to a nature preserve, the tallest natural sand dunes on the east coast, and hosts many community events. The area also offers many opportunities for retirees who wish to volunteer with organizations that support local social services and beachside animals, like dolphins and turtles.

#32. Chatham, Massachusetts

- Population: 6,643

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Chatham is a safe, secluded, and affluent small town in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, almost completely surrounded by water and a 1.5 hour drive to Boston. The town pays homage to its history, including one of the last surviving wooden windmills in the country and a renovated movie theater. There are also many indoor activities along Main Street, which sports high-end boutiques, galleries, museums and restaurants. The former fishing hamlet is now very elderly-friendly, offering robust support for seniors.

#31. Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

- Population: 37,805

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Hilton Head Island consists mostly of gated communities. Some sections are private, while others feature resorts and golf courses for visitors. The locale offers deep-water boat docks, fishing, tennis, and golfing in live oaks, lagoons, and beaches. Hilton Head Island has a high population of retirees and enjoys ample access to parks and preserves.

#30. Beechwood Village, Kentucky

- Population: 1,305

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Beechwood Village has a clean, calm, suburban feel. The city government takes great steps to ensure its tree-lined streets remain manicured and orderly. Known for its friendly atmosphere, Beechwood Village is close to plenty of coffee shops, parks, and stores.

#29. West Chatham, Massachusetts

- Population: 1,337

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

There are numerous famous beach towns on Massachusetts' Cape Cod peninsula. But West Chatham stands out for its plethora of nature preserves, trails, beaches, and historic landmarks. Many areas allow residents to take part in the community's rich fishing culture, whether by watching fishing fleets return to the Chatham Fish Pier with hauls bound for Boston or by taking in seaside views at the historic Chatham Lighthouse.

#28. Mountainside, New Jersey

- Population: 6,967

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

In this Mountainside borough, retirees can enjoy all four seasons in one of the best places to live in the state, just 25 miles from New York City. The high-density but rural town incentivizes seniors to stay put with a property tax freeze for residents living in the same home for three years. To boot, there's many opportunities to stay fit and healthy with hiking, cross-country skiing and horseback riding. Mountainside's property taxes are also lower than many larger cities nearby.

#27. Great Neck Plaza, New York

- Population: 7,503

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

While the village of Great Neck Plaza is just 0.3 square miles, it features an upscale commercial district and three parks. Midtown Manhattan is about a half hour away from the village rail station. Meanwhile, Long Island Sound offers boating and beaches to the north and east.

#26. Thomaston, New York

- Population: 2,734

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Thomaston is located on the North Shore of Long Island, with mountains, rivers, parks, and hiking trails at residents' disposal. The area offers easy transit to New York City, providing the best of both rural and urban worlds.

#25. Fountain Hills, Arizona

- Population: 23,768

- Overall Niche grade: B+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Fountain Hills is a sought-after spot for nature and art-loving retirees. The town has a large public art collection and is a designated International Dark Sky Community. An astronomy club throws regular star parties and the local library loans telescopes. Also, a few MLB teams hold their spring training seasons nearby.

#24. Del Monte Forest, California

- Population: 3,576

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Del Monte Forest is a small beach city between Carmel and Monterey Bays, south of San Francisco. Known for its beauty, comfortable climate, and recreation, including top-rated golfing at Pebble Beach, 57% of its residents are 55 and older. That said, the cost of living is much higher than the national average.

#23. Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina

- Population: 1,387

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Good for retirees grade: A+

On Bogue Sound, Pine Knoll Shores is quieter and more secluded than neighboring towns on North Carolina's Inner Banks. The region has beaches and beauty that rival the better-known Outer Banks to the north. To boot, Pine Knoll Shores enjoys easy access to culture, commerce, and services in nearby Morehead City and Beaufort, on the mainland. One of the state's three public aquariums is in Pine Knoll Shores.

#22. Green Valley, Arizona

- Population: 21,581

- Overall Niche grade: B

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Green Valley is a retirement community with engaging options for residents, including foreign language, yoga, and jewelry-making classes. More than 20,000 people are year-round residents. Green Valley is located on the fringes of the majestic Sonoran Desert, midway between Tucson and Nogales, Mexico.

#21. Chevy Chase, Maryland

- Population: 9,484

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

As a suburb of Washington D.C., Chevy Chase offers easy access to the capital region's arts, culture, shopping, and medical care facilities. The city has its own high-end shopping district and plenty of entertainment options, as well as parks, trails, and public transportation. Chevy Chase was one of the country's first streetcar suburbs.

#20. Catalina Foothills, Arizona

- Population: 51,756

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Located in the stunning Sonoran Desert, just north of Tucson, Catalina Foothills is known for its art galleries, golf courses, sunsets, outdoor recreation, and the scenic Santa Catalina Mountains. It is popular with retirees, with over half the population clocking in at 55 or older.

#19. Paradise Valley, Arizona

- Population: 12,621

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

While residential in nature, Paradise Valley also enjoys nine resorts, three golf courses, and four medical centers. Development took place largely after World War II. In 1961, Paradise Valley incorporated to safeguard against the commercial expansion of nearby Phoenix and Scottsdale and to ensure minimal government regulation and no more than one house per acre. The area boasts 294 sunny days a year and only experiences nine inches of rain annually.

#18. Taylor Lake Village, Texas

- Population: 3,678

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Taylor Lake Village, Texas, has a unique reputation as "The Community of Moonwalkers." Once an exclusive residence of NASA employees, the suburb has opened its doors to citizens craving waterfront properties and forested subdivisions. The vast majority of Taylor Lake Village residents now own their homes. The suburb is flanked by water and a nature center, with the beaches of Galveston and the nightlife of Houston nearby. One local real estate agent described the Taylor Lake Village as "a vacation away from home without being away from home," which makes it a desirable location for retirees wanting to take it easy.

#17. Desert Hills, Arizona

- Population: 2,910

- Overall Niche grade: B

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Desert Hills' big draw is the Sonoran Clubhouse, where residents can use amenities including pools, tennis courts, a gym, and a spa. The community is also close to Desert Mountain, which provides access to breathtaking wilderness and 20 miles of trails.

#16. Oakland, Missouri

- Population: 1,619

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Oakland is home to diverse architecture, including both modern-day designs and turn-of-the-century homes. The town has plenty of recreational activities, with access to Grant's Trail, Recreation Station Aquatic Center, and the Westborough Country Club.

#15. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

- Population: 1,388

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Rehoboth Beach is popular for its boardwalk, breathtaking beachfront homes, and nearby marina. The city has a lively and highly-rated restaurant scene and can get crowded with summer visitors.

#14. St. James, North Carolina

- Population: 6,901

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Incorporated in 1999, St. James is located in the coastal wetlands of North Carolina, some 30 miles south of Wilmington. With a huge population of retirees, the town is home to several golf courses, tennis courts, and pools as well as a beach club and marina. The Oak Island Nature Center and Lighthouse are located nearby.

#13. Piermont, New York

- Population: 2,434

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Overlooking the Hudson River, many of Hilly Piermont's older homes are craftsman cottages and historic Victorians. With Manhattan a mere 60-minutes away by bus or train, this village has a small but bustling restaurant scene and various community activities, including a chess club, tai chi, and pickleball.

#12. Windy Hills, Kentucky

- Population: 2,188

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Windy Hills boasts picturesque historic houses dating to the late 1700s, which were built by pioneers from Virginia and Pennsylvania. The town is largely residential, pleasant for walking, and less than 10 miles from downtown Louisville.

#11. Naples Park, Florida

- Population: 4,995

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Retirees wanting to customize their homes and properties to their heart's desire will be enticed by Naples Park, Florida's lack of homeowners association rules. While Naples Park lacks sidewalks, community members can still connect with each other while playing pickleball, bird-watching, or spotting manatees in the Gulf of Mexico. Because Naples Comprehensive Health is an affiliate of the prestigious Mayo Clinic, residents have access to world-class medical expertise, as well as a variety of options for senior care.

#10. Naples, Florida

- Population: 19,421

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Naples is surrounded by wildlife refuges, state parks, and beaches where residents can spend hours bird-watching, hiking, or paddling to their hearts' content. It is a popular spot for the wealthy and has plenty of upscale dining and shopping venues.

#9. Redington Beach, Florida

- Population: 1,309

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Good for retirees grade: A+

At only 1 square mile in size, Redington Beach offers picturesque views along the Gulf of Mexico. The town has five public beaches, four town parks, a causeway, and a community recreation area. The median age of residents is 60.4.

#8. Vamo, Florida

- Population: 2,845

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Located within Sarasota County, Vamo's Spanish-style homes and coastal activities make for historic and peaceful surroundings for retirees. Aside from the beach, Valmo's local culture offers a strong sense of community, complete with a farmers market, many bars and restaurants, and a circus museum dedicated to John Ringling.

#7. Pelican Bay, Florida

- Population: 6,575

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

At about 3 square miles, luxurious Pelican Bay is surrounded by white-sand beaches, state parks, and preserves. The community has just over 6,000 homes and offers various activities, such as sailing, tennis, and kayaking. Beaches can only be reached by boardwalk or Pelican Bay's tram system.

#6. Lake Success, New York

- Population: 2,817

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Lake Success, an incorporated village in North Hempstead, is 16 miles from Manhattan. Miraculously, there are 43 acres of lakes within the village's mere 2 square miles. The Lake Success Golf Club is located on the site of the former private Vanderbilt family golf club.

#5. Hillsboro Beach, Florida

- Population: 2,020

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Upscale Hillsboro Beach is on a barrier island—sometimes called Millionaires' Mile—that is about 900 feet across at its widest, with Fort Lauderdale is 20 miles to the south. The town's waterfront homes are on the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean.

#4. Southgate, Florida

- Population: 6,054

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

If you want to avoid a hefty price tag, Southgate is a great alternative to other retiree-friendly areas in Florida. The community is ranked number four of the top places to retire on the east coast, with its proximity to downtown Sarasota, quiet atmosphere, and spaced-out, nostalgic homes with original 1950s and 1960s interiors. Its neighborhoods are well-maintained with mature trees and family-friendly amenities, all within proximity to shopping, dining and beaches.

#3. Siesta Key, Florida

- Population: 5,690

- Overall Niche grade: A

- Good for retirees grade: A+

The 8-mile island of Siesta Key on the Gulf of Mexico near Sarasota is known for its quartz-sand beaches and turquoise water. Housing is expensive—more than twice the national average—but its beach is ranked #1 in the country, and dining, shopping, and relaxation spots are plentiful.

#2. Highland Beach, Florida

- Population: 4,264

- Overall Niche grade: A+

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Just over 1 square mile, the town of Highland Beach is sandwiched between Delray Beach to the north and Boca Raton to the south. Its population more than doubles during the winter, and four out of five residents are retirees.

#1. Rio, Florida

- Population: 1,265

- Overall Niche grade: A-

- Good for retirees grade: A+

Located along the St. Lucie River, Rio maintains a small, local feel, with most of its shops and residences owned by individuals or families. The town dates to 1893 when it featured pineapple farms and a lumber mill. The cost of living is much lower than elsewhere in Florida and even the rest of the country.

