Best draft picks in Atlanta Falcons history
Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Atlanta Falcons history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.
#10. Jeff Van Note (1969, Round 11, Pick 262)
- Position: C
- Career wAV: 80
- Pro Bowls: 6
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 246
- Seasons as Starter: 16
#9. Keith Brooking (1998, Round 1, Pick 12)
- Position: LB
- Career wAV: 81
- Pro Bowls: 5
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 225
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#8. Claude Humphrey (1968, Round 1, Pick 3)
- Position: DE
- Career wAV: 84
- Pro Bowls: 6
- First-Team All-Pro: 2
- Games Played: 171
- Seasons as Starter: 10
#7. Roddy White (2005, Round 1, Pick 27)
- Position: WR
- Career wAV: 88
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 171
- Seasons as Starter: 10
#6. Michael Vick (2001, Round 1, Pick 1)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 92
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 0
- Games Played: 143
- Seasons as Starter: 7
#5. Mike Kenn (1978, Round 1, Pick 13)
- Position: T
- Career wAV: 96
- Pro Bowls: 5
- First-Team All-Pro: 2
- Games Played: 251
- Seasons as Starter: 17
#4. Julio Jones (2011, Round 1, Pick 6)
- Position: WR
- Career wAV: 101
- Pro Bowls: 7
- First-Team All-Pro: 2
- Games Played: 166
- Seasons as Starter: 9
#3. Deion Sanders (1989, Round 1, Pick 5)
- Position: DB
- Career wAV: 127
- Pro Bowls: 8
- First-Team All-Pro: 6
- Games Played: 188
- Seasons as Starter: 12
#2. Matt Ryan (2008, Round 1, Pick 3)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 146
- Pro Bowls: 4
- First-Team All-Pro: 1
- Games Played: 234
- Seasons as Starter: 15
#1. Brett Favre (1991, Round 2, Pick 33)
- Position: QB
- Career wAV: 158
- Pro Bowls: 11
- First-Team All-Pro: 3
- Games Played: 302
- Seasons as Starter: 19