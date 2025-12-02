Bernie Leadon drops video for ‘Too Late To Be Cool’

Cover of Bernie Leadon's 'Too Late To Be Cool'/Courtesy of Straight Wire Records, Photo Credit: Henry Diltz

Former Eagles guitarist Bernie Leadon has dropped a new video for "Too Late To Be Cool," the title track of his latest solo album.

The video, which was shot in Nashville, has Leadon watching on as the young people around him appear to be moving in reverse. It also includes footage of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer driving a Ferrari around a race track.

"'Too Late To Be Cool,' is like lukewarm, indifferent, detached, uncaring, about what’s going on around us," Leadon says. "Don’t take everything that we’re told as necessarily being true or accurate. Think for yourself, form your own opinion, and take no s***. But you can still be a nice guy."

Leadon released Too Late To Be Cool in October. It was his first solo album in 21 years.

Next up, Leadon is set to ring in the new year onstage. The rocker will perform at the Keestone Resort Grand Theatre in Loretto, Tennessee, on Dec. 31.

