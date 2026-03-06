'Becoming Led Zeppelin' getting special 4K UHD + Blu-ray release

The critically acclaimed Led Zeppelin documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin is being released in a special high-definition box set.

Becoming Led Zeppelin Limited Collector's Edition, dropping April 14, is a two-disc 4K UHD + Blu-ray set that comes with a host of extras.

The set, housed in a Steelbook case, comes with a special letter from the film’s director, Bernard MacMahon, plus two limited-edition guitar picks, four photo card prints, an iron-on jacket patch and vinyl stickers.

Becoming Led Zeppelin Limited Collector's Edition is available for preorder now.

Becoming Led Zeppelin, described as a "hybrid docu-concert film," was the first officially sanctioned documentary about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group. It featured archival footage of Led Zeppelin, along with new interviews with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, as well as archival audio from their late drummer, John Bonham.

When it opened in February 2025 it set a record for IMAX theaters, becoming the biggest opening weekend ever for an IMAX exclusive music release. It also landed in the top 10 at the box office during its debut week.

