BEAT announces dates for new North American tour

BEAT, the band made up of former King Crimson members Adrian Belew and Tony Levin, along with guitarist Steve Vai, has announced a new North American tour.

BEAT launched their first tour, celebrating '80s-era King Crimson, back in 2024 with Tool’s Danny Carey behind the drum kit. The new tour plans to dip into more of the King Crimson catalog and will feature Missing Persons' Terry Bozzio taking over on drums.

“For those of you who’ve seen BEAT live, it’s important to note we’ll be adding some material from ‘90s Crim to our U.S. tour,” Belew says. “Along with the addition of superman drummer Terry Bozzio, we feel this will result in a new experience for our audience. We’re very excited to play for you again. Don’t miss it!”

The new tour is set to launch Oct. 9 in Santa Barbara, California, with stops in San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, Cincinnati, Detroit, Boston, Nashville, Houston and more, before wrapping Dec. 3 in Riverside, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at beat-official.com.

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