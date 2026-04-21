Beach Boys drop three-track ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ EP

Beach Boys fans are getting another taste of the upcoming release The Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights, celebrating the 60th anniversary of the band's iconic album.

The latest preview is a three-track EP focused on the top-10 hit "Wouldn't It Be Nice." It features a trio of mixes, including a vocals-only version of the song. The EP is now available via digital outlets.

This is the second Pet Sounds-related EP that's been released. A three-track EP focused on the song "Sloop John B" was released in March.

The Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights, dropping May 15, features material from the 1997 four-CD box set The Pet Sounds Sessions. It contains 25 alternate takes, a cappella versions and tracking sessions, all of which are making their vinyl debut.

It will be released as a two-CD set or two-LP set. The LP versions will be released on standard black vinyl and limited-edition splatter/color variants. Also on May 15, the original 90-track The Pet Sounds Sessions will be released to digital services.

Released May 16, 1966, Pet Sounds is often considered one of the best albums of all time. Recorded a year after Brian Wilson quit touring and suffered a breakdown in 1964, the album peaked at #10 on the Billboard Album chart; in 2004 it was chosen by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.

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