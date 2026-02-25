The Beach Boys add dates to 2026 tour celebrating 60 years of 'Pet Sounds'

Mike Love of The Beach Boys performs during Riot Fest at Douglass Park on September 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

The Beach Boys have added some new dates to their 2026 schedule.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, fronted by founding member Mike Love, has expanded their upcoming tour celebrating 60 years of their album Pet Sounds. Added dates include new stops in Atlantic City, New Jersey; Medford, Massachusetts; Quakertown, Pennsylvania; Temecula, California; Baltimore, Maryland; Thackerville, Oklahoma; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

A ticket presale for the new dates begins Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Released May 16, 1966, Pet Sounds, The Beach Boys' 11th studio album, was a critical hit and often considered one of the best albums of all time. It featured such classic Beach Boys songs as "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "God Only Knows," "Sloop John B" and more.

The album peaked at #10 on the Billboard Album chart and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. In 2004 it was chosen by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.

The Beach Boys' 2026 tour kicks off March 22 in Orlando, Florida. A complete schedule can be found at TheBeachBoys.com.

