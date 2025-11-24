Bad Company's Paul Rodgers featured in video for Halestorm cover of ‘Shooting Star’

Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers is featured in the new video for rock band Halestorm's cover of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band's classic track "Shooting Star."

The song is one of several covers that appear on the Bad Company tribute album Can't Get Enough, and the clip features Halestorm and Rodgers recording their parts from their respective studios.

"Rock n' Roll with a soul wouldn't exist without Paul Rodgers," Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale says. "We grew up on the songs and sounds he gifted to the world, and we are honored to be on this record paying tribute to one of the greatest singers of all time."

Can't Get Enough was released in October. It also includes contributions from Def Leppard, The Pretty Reckless, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, The Struts, Dirty Honey and Black Stone Cherry.

Bad Company, meanwhile, was among the 2025 inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Rodgers did not attend the Nov. 8 ceremony due to health issues, but he recorded a video message that played following the Bad Company induction.

Highlights from the 2025 Rock Hall induction ceremony will air as an ABC primetime special on Jan. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.