AXS TV to air Fleetwood Mac weekend ahead of upcoming Christine McVie auction

Personal items belonging to the late Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie are set to go up for auction on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. To celebrate the event, AXS TV will air a weekend of special Fleetwood Mac programming, including concerts, interviews and previews of the auction items.

The Fleetwood Mac weekend is happening Oct. 12 and Oct. 13. It will include showings of Fleetwood Mac-Live In Boston, recorded during the 2003 Say You Will tour; an episode of Classic Albums dedicated to Fleetwood Mac's Rumours; the documentary Stevie Nicks Wild At Heart; an episode of Rock Legends: Fleetwood Mac; and other concerts.

Plus, on Sunday AXS TV will air the special Property From The Life And Career Of Christine McVie, giving fans a preview of the collection up for grabs.

The Christine McVie auction will feature over 650 McVie items from her London estate, including instruments, handwritten lyrics, clothing, jewelry and fine art.

Julien's Auctions is handling the auction, which will take place live at the Musicians Hall of Fame Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium in Nashville and online at www.JuliensAuctions.com.

Proceeds from the sales will be donated to MusiCares and other charities.

