Audiobook of Alex Van Halen’s autobiography to feature last song he wrote with brother Eddie Van Halen

Alex Van Halen's upcoming autobiography, Brothers, will offer a treat to fans who decide to listen to it as an audiobook.
Brothers, which Alex described as a love letter to Eddie, will be released Oct. 22. It will include previously unseen photos from Alex's private collection and will delve into the brothers' childhood. It also includes "tales of musical politics, infighting, and plenty of bad-boy behavior."
Brothers is available for preorder now.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.